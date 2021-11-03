The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.240-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. 94,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,410,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Coca-Cola stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,611,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

