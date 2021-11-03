The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Community Financial has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Community Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

