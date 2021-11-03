The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Container Store Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.200 EPS.

NYSE TCS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 139,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

