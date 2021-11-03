The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 270,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,355. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $11,604,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $29,690,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

