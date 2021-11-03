The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

The Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. The Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.84. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $221.46 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,160 shares of company stock worth $76,175,981. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

