The First of Long Island Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 310.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.