The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,175. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.