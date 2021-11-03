The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $71,936.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,311 shares of company stock worth $88,489.

NASDAQ VRAR opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The Glimpse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

