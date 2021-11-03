The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.58 ($50.10).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €37.28 ($43.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.03. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

