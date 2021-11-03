The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) to Sell

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.30. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CITIC stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CITIC has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.
CITIC Company Profile
