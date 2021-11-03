The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) to Sell

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.30. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CITIC stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CITIC has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

