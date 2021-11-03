The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 8.0% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYT opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

