The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE NYT opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.