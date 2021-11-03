The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Earnings Results

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

The ODP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. 312,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The ODP has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The ODP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.70% of The ODP worth $69,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

