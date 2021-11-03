The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 500,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.42 million, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

