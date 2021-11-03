The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STKS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 187,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

STKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,119,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,762,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

