The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Toro were worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 4.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

