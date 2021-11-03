The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.93

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and traded as high as $12.17. The Weir Group shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 17,520 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

