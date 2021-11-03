The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Western Union updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

