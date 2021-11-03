THEKEY Price Tops $0.0012 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $973,482.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

