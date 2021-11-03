Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.87 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $59.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00118183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

