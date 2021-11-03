Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE TRI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,887. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
