Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,887. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.