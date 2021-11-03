Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after buying an additional 227,514 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

