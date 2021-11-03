Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.18 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.670 EPS.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 223,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

