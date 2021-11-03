Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 3615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

