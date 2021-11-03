TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $121,734.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,098.23 or 1.00055182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00058486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00041696 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.31 or 0.00756178 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.