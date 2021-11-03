Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

