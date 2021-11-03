TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Truist

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $253.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

TopBuild stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.91. 2,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

