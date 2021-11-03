TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 28.1% in October

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in TORM by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TORM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 2,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $601.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -343.57.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.