TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON TCAP opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.58. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 139.42 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Mark Hemsley purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,280 ($50,013.07). In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,315 shares of company stock worth $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

