TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post sales of $35.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.19 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $40.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $150.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 2,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,878. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -69.06%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

