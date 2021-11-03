TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPIC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.30.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

