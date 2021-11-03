Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sunoco Call Options (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,312% compared to the average daily volume of 659 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 522,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.74. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

