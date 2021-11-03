TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,181,100 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 1,640,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 224.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRSWF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

