Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 1,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

