Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 576,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,131. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $3,243,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

