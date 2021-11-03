Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

