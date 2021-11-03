Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock worth $2,254,877 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

