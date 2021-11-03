Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCN. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE TCN opened at $14.28 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

