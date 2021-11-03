Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

LON:BBOX traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 224 ($2.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,884,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,895. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

