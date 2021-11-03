Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.96

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.96 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,695 shares of company stock worth $10,301,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

