Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.96

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.96 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,695 shares of company stock worth $10,301,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
