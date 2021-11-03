Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Tronox has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 19,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,949. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tronox stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Tronox worth $33,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.