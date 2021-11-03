Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.07

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 58920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Truist Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 979,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 145,979 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 60,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

