Truist Increases Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $126.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $114.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Exponent by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 427.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.