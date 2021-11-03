Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $188.90 on Monday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $189.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $125,505,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

