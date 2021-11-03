Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Brink’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

BCO stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,877,000 after purchasing an additional 60,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 24.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

