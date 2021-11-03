Truist Securities Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $85.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,335,776 shares of company stock worth $1,634,203,436 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

