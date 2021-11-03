TrustVerse (TRV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $609,049.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $609,049.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00221226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00097236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.