Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 773,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TGVSF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.