Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 30,723 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 251.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Heritage Financial worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $898.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

