Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NVCR stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,154.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average of $164.38. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,711 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

